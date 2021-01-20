Poet Amanda Gorman Moves Audience With Powerful Recitation At Inauguration

One of the biggest highlights of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ U.S. presidential inauguration came in the form of a remarkable 22-year-old poet.

Amanda Gorman appeared following Biden and Harris’ swearing in on Wednesday, to recite the poem The Hill We Climb commemorating the historic moment.

Here's the full poem from Amanda Gorman, who is the youngest poet to ever read at an inauguration. "Somehow we've weathered and witnessed a nation that isn't broken, but simply unfinished." pic.twitter.com/0Hxeuqnt3d — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 20, 2021

“Mr. President, Dr. Biden, Madam Vice President, Mr. Emhoff, Americans and the world, when day comes we ask ourselves where can we find light in this never-ending shade?” Gorman recited. “The loss we carry asea we must wade. We’ve braved the belly of the beast. We’ve learned that quiet isn’t always peace. In the norms and notions of what just is isn’t always justice. And yet, the dawn is ours before we knew it.”

Referencing threats to American democracy, she continued, “But while democracy can be periodically delayed, it can never be permanently defeated. In this truth, in this faith we trust for while we have our eyes on the future, history has its eyes on us. This is the era of just redemption.”

Concluding her poem, Gorman urged, “We will rebuild, reconcile and recover in every known nook of our nation, in every corner called our country our people diverse and beautiful will emerge battered and beautiful. When day comes, we step out of the shade aflame and unafraid. The new dawn blooms as we free it. For there is always light. If only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.”

On Twitter, celebrities reacted with massive praise for the young poet’s words.

If you have not yet experienced this wondrous young poet Amanda Gorman’s exhortation to America you are in for a treat: https://t.co/nOjVYULtUb — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) January 20, 2021

“How could catastrophe possibly prevail over us?” ❤️ chills ❤️ “There is always light, if only we are bold enough to see it, if only we are bold enough to be it.” -Amanda Gorman — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) January 20, 2021

wow,@TheAmandaGorman is terrific. I should have paid more attention to poetry in school — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 20, 2021

#AmandaGorman Wow! What an eloquent, talented young woman.😭 — E L James 💙 (@E_L_James) January 20, 2021

Wooooow was not this together at her age! pic.twitter.com/6DHxI0w3nD — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 20, 2021

In an interview with the BBC before the recitation, Gorman said she felt “excitement, joy, honour and humility” after being asked to take part in the Inauguration by Dr. Jill Biden, “and also at the same time terror.”

She added, “I really wanted to use my words to be a point of unity and collaboration and togetherness… I think it’s about a new chapter in the United States, about the future, and doing that through the elegance and beauty of words.”

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Gorman talked about growing up with a speech impediment, which she has in common with Biden.

“It’s made me the performer that I am and the storyteller that I strive to be,” she said. “When you have to teach yourself how to say sounds [and] be highly concerned about pronunciation, it gives you a certain awareness of sonics, of the auditory experience.”

Meanwhile, Gorman told Vogue that Oprah Winfrey gave her gold hoop earrings with hanging diamonds and a special ring to wear at the Biden/Harris inauguration. “Every single time I get a text from [Oprah] I fall on the floor,” the poet said. “I am weaving my own type of symbolism into my outfit, and it’s really special and important to me to deliver these nuggets of information and sentimentality as I’m reciting the poem.”

Thank you! I would be nowhere without the women whose footsteps I dance in. While reciting my poem, I wore a ring with a caged bird—a gift from @Oprah for the occasion , to symbolize Maya Angelou, a previous inaugural poet. Here’s to the women who have climbed my hills before. https://t.co/5Tegd20sko — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) January 20, 2021

She further explained to the mag: “One thing I can say is that I’m pretty sure I’ll be wearing a ring that has a caged bird, to symbolize I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings. I’m also wearing a yellow coat, which is my own nod to Dr. Jill Biden, who was the one who recommended me in the first place, and I’m so honoured by that. She said, ‘I saw this video of you and you were wearing yellow and I loved it.’ I’m glad we can talk about the fashion, because it has so much meaning to me, and it’s my way to lean into the history that came before me and all the people supporting me.”