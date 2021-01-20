Selena Gomez Takes You Behind-The-Scenes Of ‘De Una Vez’ Music Video

“De Una Vez” is an important song for Selena Gomez and now she is giving fans a glimpse of how the music video came together.

The song was released last week and marks Gomez’s first Spanish-language in nearly a decade. Gomez released a new behind-the-scenes video highlighting how she, her team and director Hunter Simmons put the pieces together.

“This is my first Spanish song that I’ve done, I think, since I was maybe 18, 19?” Gomez dished in the behind-the-scenes vid.

“I spent hours trying to perfect the language,” added the American Music Awards winner. “I also know some of it growing up but it has been really fun to step into it and it’s just a whole different world.”

In the BTS clip, Gomez is filming different scenes from the official music video directed by Los Pérez (Tania Verduzco and Adrián Pérez), rocking her very own Rare Beauty makeup collection, and even making reference to her Disney Channel days.

“De Una Vez” is Gomez’s first release of the New Year and follows the 2020 release of her third studio album, Rare, which topped charts in 10 countries.