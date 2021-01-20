Joe Exotic ‘Disappointed’ He Wasn’t Pardoned By Trump, Carole Baskin ‘Thankful’ He’s Still Behind Bars

Despite campaigning for a pardon, Joe Exotic was not among the 73 pardons issued by Donald Trump on his final day in office.

“We are as disappointed that the President did not sign Joe’s pardon, as we were confident yesterday that he would,” Exotic’s supporters who have dubbed themselves Team Tiger tell TMZ. Exotic, who became a viral sensation last year with the release of Netflix’s “Tiger King” docuseries is currently serving a 22-year sentence for allegedly hiring a hitman to murder his rival Carole Baskin.

Though Trump said he’d “take a look” at pardoning Exotic back in April 2020, ultimately he did not pardon the former wildlife owner.

While Team Tiger vows to keep fighting for Exotic and “will continue to work until his freedom is gained”, Baskin is “thankful” he’s still in prison, telling TMZ he’s reportedly had time added to his sentence.