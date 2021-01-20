Prince William’s Closest Aid Steps Down After 10 Months In Role

Prince William’s private secretary, Christian Jones, has quit after less than a year in the job.

Jones originally provided public relations advice to both the Cambridge and Sussex royals, before being promoted to the new position in March 2020.

According to The Telegraph, he is stepping down in order to instead become a partner at private equity group, Bridgepoint.

The outlet also reports that Jones will continue to advise William and Kate, despite leaving his official position.

Revealing just how important Jones has been to the Cambridges throughout COVID-19, a royal source said, “Christian has really helped them to steer them through their public-facing role during the pandemic. He’s helped them to grow in confidence by gently pushing them out of their comfort zone.”

Meanwhile, Jones has been named as one of the royal aides who could potentially be called upon to give evidence in Meghan Markle’s ongoing lawsuit against Associated Newspapers.