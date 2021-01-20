Bernie Sanders Reacts To His Inauguration Outfit Going Viral: ‘We’re Not So Concerned About Good Fashion’

Bernie Sanders does what Bernie Sanders wants to do.

Sanders, 79, captured the imagination of the online community after being spotted in a grey jacket and oversized mittens. His appearance was a stark contrast to the fashionable suits and coats worn on the Inauguration stage.

RELATED: Joe Biden Inauguration: Celebrities React

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) addresses his viral inauguration attire: "In Vermont … we're not so concerned about good fashion. We want to keep warm." pic.twitter.com/phtnb5Ha2Z — The Recount (@therecount) January 20, 2021

“In Vermont, we know something about the cold and we’re not so considered about good fashion. We want to keep warm,” he chuckled when speaking with CBS News. “And that’s what I did today.”

“This fit and energy is why I will always have a place in my heart for Bernie Sanders,” one popular tweet reads. Another viewer wrote, “Shout out to Bernie Sanders showing up to the inauguration as if he’s headed to the UPS store and picking up some coffee in Burlington.”

RELATED: Vice President Kamala Harris: A New Chapter Opens In U.S. Politics

This fit and energy is why I will always have a place in my heart for Bernie Sanders. pic.twitter.com/DmsFXuWQgG — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 20, 2021

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office on Wednesday morning.

Shout out to Bernie Sanders showing up to the inauguration as if he’s headed to the UPS store and picking up some coffee in Burlington. pic.twitter.com/ZxupI4jK1f — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) January 20, 2021