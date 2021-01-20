Bernie Sanders Reacts To His Inauguration Outfit Going Viral: ‘We’re Not So Concerned About Good Fashion’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Bernie Sanders. Photo: EPA/Greg Nash / POOL
Bernie Sanders does what Bernie Sanders wants to do.

Sanders, 79, captured the imagination of the online community after being spotted in a grey jacket and oversized mittens. His appearance was a stark contrast to the fashionable suits and coats worn on the Inauguration stage.

“In Vermont, we know something about the cold and we’re not so considered about good fashion. We want to keep warm,” he chuckled when speaking with CBS News. “And that’s what I did today.”

“This fit and energy is why I will always have a place in my heart for Bernie Sanders,” one popular tweet reads. Another viewer wrote, “Shout out to Bernie Sanders showing up to the inauguration as if he’s headed to the UPS store and picking up some coffee in Burlington.”

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office on Wednesday morning.

