Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares Video Of Himself Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine: ‘Come With Me If You Want To Live’

Arnold Schwarzenegger is doing his part to “terminate” COVID-19.

The 73-year-old actor shared a video of himself getting vaccinated against the virus on Wednesday.

Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live! pic.twitter.com/xJi86qQNcm — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 20, 2021

“Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line,” he captioned the Twitter clip. “If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine.”

The video shows the former Governor of California receiving the vaccination at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

“Put that needle down,” he jokes as a nurse administers the shot.

“All done. Congratulations,” she replies.

Schwarzenegger concludes the video by encouraging viewers to go get their vaccines.

“Alright, I just got my vaccine and I would recommend it to anyone and everyone,” he declares.

Referencing his famous catchline from the “Terminator” franchise, Schwarzenegger adds, “Come with me if you want to live!”