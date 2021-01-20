Father Of Charli D’Amelio Explains TikTok Influencer’s Controversial Bahamas Getaway Was ‘A Family Vacation’

TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio has been a magnet for controversy, and her father is coming to her defence after her latest scandal.

In late December, while most people celebrated a subdued holiday without loved ones in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Charli, 16, and sister Dixie, 19, were hit with backlash after posting TikTok videos of themselves vacationing in the Bahamas.

The siblings’ father, Marc D’Amelio, addressed the backlash in a recent interview with YouTuber Kevin Wong.

“First of all, to blame Charli — it was a family vacation. She’s 16 so she has no say in where we’re going. So, you guys can put it on me, but we did what we had to do, you know, we went away,” he said.

“Corona is real and people have to take it seriously. You know, we left a hotbed and went to a place where there was very little corona, but we do take it seriously and we want to protect other people and we don’t take it lightly. It’s a real virus and many people have gotten killed and died from it,” he added.

However, he stopped short of apologizing, simply saying, “we heard them loud and clear, and it is what it is.”