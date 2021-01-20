‘So Nice To See!’ — Greta Thunberg Takes Parting Shot At Donald Trump

WATCH: Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania left the White House for the final time during his presidency on Wednesday morning. Trump said to reporters that the time as president had been the "honour of a lifetime" before boarding Marine One on route to Joint Base Andrews.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg took one last dig at then-outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning — though Trump will need to borrow someone else’s Twitter account to see it.

Thunberg continued her practice of throwing Trump’s own words back at him on Twitter, where she riffed off one of his old tweets to mock his departure from the White House.

“He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future,” Thunberg tweeted. “So nice to see!”

The tweet included a photo of Trump waving from the steps of Marine One, moments before he departed the White House for the final time in his presidency.

He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! pic.twitter.com/G8gObLhsz9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 20, 2021

The two have feuded back and forth on Twitter for over a year, though Thunberg appears to be getting the last laugh. Trump was banned from Twitter after he incited an attack on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6. His tweets are no longer visible, but they have been archived on a separate website.

Thunberg’s insult is in reference to a nearly identical Trump insult from Sep. 23, 2019, in which he mocked her for a passionate speech she delivered about climate change at the United Nations.

“She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future,” Trump wrote at the time. “So nice to see!”

It was one of several attacks Trump has levelled against Thunberg, who turned 18 earlier this month.

Thunberg has responded to Trump’s attacks in the past by either throwing his words back at him or adding them to her Twitter bio. She did the same thing on Nov. 6, after Trump raged on Twitter over his election loss to Joe Biden.

“Chill, Donald, Chill!” she wrote at the time.

Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday.

One of his priorities on Day 1 is to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement — an agreement that calls on the nations of the world to reduce their emissions in order to save the planet from global warming.

Biden’s climate plans will be an about-face after four years of Trump, who denied climate change, bailed on the Paris deal and rolled back environmental protections.

Former president Trump skipped Biden’s inauguration and spent his last moments in office in Florida on Wednesday.

