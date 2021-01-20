Liam Neeson Reveals Seth McFarlane ‘Approached’ Him About Making ‘Naked Gun’ Reboot Film

Liam Neeson might be making a foray into comedy before his retirement.

The Irish actor is known for his roles in action flicks like “Batman Begins” and the “Taken” franchise.

However, Neeson’s next movie could see him going down a completely different avenue.

The 68-year-old star has been “approached” about making a reboot of “Naked Gun” by “Family Guy” creator, Seth MacFarlane.

The late Canadian-born actor Leslie Nielsen famously starred in the “Naked Gun” movie franchise prior to his death in 2010.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Neeson admitted that he’ll probably finish up making movies next year.

“I’m 68 and a half, 69 this year. There’s a couple more I’m going to do this year — hopefully, COVID allowing us — there’s a couple in the pipeline and then I think that will probably be it,” he said. “Well, unless I’m on a Zimmer frame or something.”

Neeson also discussed how a possible “Naked Gun” revival could potentially be one of his last projects.

“I’ve been approached by Seth McFarlane and Paramount Studios to maybe resurrect the ‘Naked Gun’ films,” he added. “It’ll either finish my career or bring it in another direction. I honestly don’t know.”