Desiree Hartsock Shares Her Top Tip For Keeping ‘Bachelorette’ Relationships Together

Former “Bachelorette” star Desiree Hartsock recently celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with Chris Siegfried, who popped the question on the show’s season-nine finale.

While far more Bachelor Nation couples have split than have remained together, Hartsock and Siegfried are among those who have proved that it is possible to find lasting love on reality TV.

In a new interview for Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, Hartsock revealed her secrets to keeping the romance alive.

“Six years, it goes fast! I feel like with Chris and I, you know, if we met outside of the show, we would have ended up together anyway,” she said.

“But I think one of the key things — especially with newer couples because they have a different amount of social pressure — I think it’s honestly making the relationship a priority and not becoming famous, like, stop caring about your Instagram followers,” she added.

“And if you love the person, then make that your priority and maybe move away from L.A. rather than moving to L,A.,” Hartsock continued.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Dale Moss Announces Split From Clare Crawley

According to Hartsock, living in the City of Angels presents “just too many distractions” that can pull attention away from a relationship — especially, in the show’s parlance, if either partner is in it for the wrong reasons.

“And if both people are seeking fame, then it’s obviously not going to work because that’s where their priority lies,” she concluded.

Hartsock’s advice comes on the heels of Dale Moss’ recent announcement that he and brief Bachelorette Clare Crawley had split.