Amanda Bynes Drops New Rap Song ‘Diamonds’

Amanda Bynes has just released a new music collaboration with Yung Yogi and her fiancé, Paul Michael.

The actress rhymes about diamonds on her neck, wrist and fist in the 58-second song, which dropped on YouTube on Wednesday.

The track is credited as a “Precise x Amanda Bynes” collaboration. According to E!, Michael goes by the stage name Precise for the song.

An insider told the outlet that the music project is “just Amanda expressing herself.”

“She’s made other videos where she raps along to songs,” they explained. “She is still at FIDM pursuing a career in fashion as she has been.”

Yung Yogi acted as producer on the track.

Michael recently shared an update on his relationship with Bynes during a rare interview.

“We’re doing great,” he told told E!. “We go on walks and work every day, like to get coffee, and talk about living together one day. We are limited to what we can do in this pandemic so even if we want to do more, we are limited.” Adding, “[We plan on] spending the holidays together for a family dinner, also going to plan the wedding after we live together.”

“We take good care of each other and we’re understanding of one another and she is a good listener and we’re there for each other,” he continued. “We have the best time and I love spending every second with her. She is the best thing that ever happened to me.”