Queen Elizabeth Sent Private Note To Joe Biden Before Inauguration

Queen Elizabeth sent a message to the new U.S. president ahead of his inauguration.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the 94-year-old British monarch sent a private note to Joe Biden before he was officially sworn in on Wednesday.

However, details of the message have not yet been revealed.

According to The Evening Standard, a palace spokesman said: “Her Majesty sent a private message to President Biden ahead of the inauguration.”

ET Canada has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

A total of 14 American presidents have now been in power over the course of the Queen’s 68-year reign.

Justin Trudeau was among the world leaders who congratulated Biden before he became the 46th president of the United States.

Congratulations, @JoeBiden, on your inauguration as the 46th President of the United States. Our two countries have tackled some of history’s greatest challenges together – and I’m looking forward to continuing this partnership with you, @KamalaHarris, and your administration. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 20, 2021

“Our two countries have tackled some of history’s greatest challenges together – and I’m looking forward to continuing this partnership with you, @KamalaHarris, and your administration,” wrote the Canadian Prime Minister.