Queen Elizabeth Sent Private Note To Joe Biden Before Inauguration

Queen Elizabeth sent a message to the new U.S. president ahead of his inauguration.
Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the 94-year-old British monarch sent a private note to Joe Biden before he was officially sworn in on Wednesday.
However, details of the message have not yet been revealed.
According to The Evening Standard, a palace spokesman said: “Her Majesty sent a private message to President Biden ahead of the inauguration.”
A total of 14 American presidents have now been in power over the course of the Queen’s 68-year reign.
Justin Trudeau was among the world leaders who congratulated Biden before he became the 46th president of the United States.
Congratulations, @JoeBiden, on your inauguration as the 46th President of the United States. Our two countries have tackled some of history’s greatest challenges together – and I’m looking forward to continuing this partnership with you, @KamalaHarris, and your administration.
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 20, 2021
“Our two countries have tackled some of history’s greatest challenges together – and I’m looking forward to continuing this partnership with you, @KamalaHarris, and your administration,” wrote the Canadian Prime Minister.