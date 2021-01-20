Rihanna Celebrates Joe Biden’s Inauguration By Taking Out The Trash: ‘We Did It Joe’

Rihanna is celebrating Joe Biden being sworn in as America’s 46th president while trashing his predecessor — literally.
As Americans celebrate inauguration day, Rihanna shared a photo on Twitter.
In the pic, she’s hauling a couple of trash bags to the curb, wearing a t-shirt reading “End Racism.”
“I’m just here to help,” she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #wediditJoe.
I’m just here to help. 🤷🏿♀️#wediditJoe pic.twitter.com/n7KPjClnKv
— Rihanna (@rihanna) January 20, 2021
Throughout the fraught 2020 presidential election, Rihanna was vocal in her support of Biden, and used the platform provided by her celebrity to urge fans to cast their votes.
Count 👏🏿 Every 👏🏿 Vote 👏🏿 We’ll 👏🏿 Wait .
— Rihanna (@rihanna) November 4, 2020