Rihanna Celebrates Joe Biden’s Inauguration By Taking Out The Trash: ‘We Did It Joe’

Rihanna is celebrating Joe Biden being sworn in as America’s 46th president while trashing his predecessor — literally.

As Americans celebrate inauguration day, Rihanna shared a photo on Twitter.

In the pic, she’s hauling a couple of trash bags to the curb, wearing a t-shirt reading “End Racism.”

“I’m just here to help,” she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #wediditJoe.

Throughout the fraught 2020 presidential election, Rihanna was vocal in her support of Biden, and used the platform provided by her celebrity to urge fans to cast their votes.