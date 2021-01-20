Drake Delays January Album Release Due To Surgery Recovery

Drake won’t be dropping his new album this month as scheduled.

The “Toosie Slide” rapper is delaying the release of Certified Lover Boy after undergoing knee surgery last year.

“I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery,” he announced through his Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

“I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January.”

Assuring fans that he still plans to drop the album this year, the Grammy-winner added, “I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”

Drake previously shared a one-minute teaser-video for the new record.

The clip starts with a young boy staring into the dark sky as leaves fall. Other scenes include a cityscape and Drake looking deeply into the camera, all while set to instrumental music.

Certified Lover Boy will be his sixth studio album and acts as a follow up to 2018’s Scorpion.