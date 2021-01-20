Shepard Smith Discusses Why He Left Fox News After 23 Years

Shepard Smith is speaking out about his decision to walk away from Fox News.

The broadcaster worked at the network from 1996 until 2019.

RELATED: Fox News Comes To CNN Reporter’s Defence After Donald Trump Attack

For the first time ever, Smith, 57, is finally breaking his silence on the circumstances surrounding his resignation.

Speaking on CNN’s “Amanpour”, the now-CNBC host criticized his former colleagues “who are smart enough and educated enough to know better.”

RELATED: Fox News Anchor On Hurricane Matthew: ‘You And Everyone You Know Are Dead… And Your Kids Die, Too’

He continued, “When people begin with a false premise and lead people astray, that’s injurious to society and it’s the antithesis of what we should be doing: Those of us who are so honoured and grateful to have a platform of public influence have to use it for the public good.”

Insisting that he stayed with the network for so long in order to ensure that at least some truth was being told, he said, “If you feel like the Fox viewers were getting mis-or disinformation, I was there to make sure that they got it straight.”

Smith claimed that he finally quit after fellow anchor Tucker Carlson began mocking him on-air.

RELATED: Whoops! Fox News Anchor Thinks Leonardo DiCaprio Painted The Mona Lisa

Admitting his disappointment in the network for not intervening in the situation, he added, “I don’t know how some people sleep at night.”