Here’s How To Watch The ‘Celebrating America’ Inauguration Special Hosted By Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks is hosting a presidential celebration in honour of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The “Celebrating America” inauguration special is taking place live from 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

We are excited to kick off our Celebrating America program tonight, hosted by @TomHanks! pic.twitter.com/lYWfAkDUtB — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 21, 2021

John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons, Foo Fighters and Jon Bon Jovi are among the many performers taking part in the event, intended to showcase the commitment to American healing and unity.

The acts will join in from locations across the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington act as co-hosts at the event.

Both Biden and Harris will also share remarks during the evening.

The show is being broadcast by major U.S. networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC and PBS.

YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch will also carry the celebration.

The “Celebrating America” special can also be viewed above.