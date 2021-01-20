Gina Torres Wonders Why New ‘Matrix’ Sequel Is Bringing Back Dead Characters While Ignoring Her Alive One

One plot point that needs to be addressed in the upcoming “Matrix” sequel is the fact that Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) apparently died at the end of the third film, but will be returning for the fourth.

Gina Torres had a small role in “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions”, playing Cas, the widow of Dozer, who was the Nebuchadnezzar’s pilot.

However, Torres’ character won’t be returning for “The Matrix 4”, even though her character was still alive at the end of the third movie.

In an interview with Variety, Torres wondered why her character hasn’t been invited back.

“Not to be bitter or anything, but the people that are actually in the movie, I believe died,” Torres said. “And the people that aren’t didn’t. So that’s all I have to say about that. I’m so curious about where they’re going with this. And what’s their jumping off point and what story they want because it just felt like they told it.”

Torres, who was married to “Matrix” star Laurence Fishburne from 2002 until 2018, recalled when he explained the plot of the original movie to her, her response was, “Sure, good luck with that.”

But when she visited the set in Australia and saw some of the footage that had been shot, Torres was blown away.

“The Wachowskis had a dinner party because they wanted to show the cast what they had cut together. And what they had cut together was the beginning of the rescue sequence. It was Carrie-Anne [Moss]. It was Hugo [Weaving] basically telling his men they were already dead. Cut to Carrie-Anne kicking major butt and then that whole bank sequence where they go to rescue Morpheus and the first time you see bullet-time,” she said.

“I’m sitting there and I didn’t even know my mouth was open. Like I had no idea how far down my jaw had dropped,” she said. “And then I don’t think I had actually taken a breath for three minutes. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s what y’all are doing all the way down here in Sydney.’”