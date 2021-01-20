Justin Timberlake And Ant Clemons Team Up For Special Performance During ‘Celebrating America’

Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons joined forces in celebration of the Biden-Harris inauguration on Wednesday.

The singers teamed up to perform “Better Days” during the “Celebrating America” TV special.

Justin Timberlake/Celebrating America — Getty

Ant Clemons/Celebrating America — Getty

Due to the pandemic, Timberlake and Clemons joined in on the event from Memphis, Tennessee.

Fans have been praising the uplifting duet on social media.

Ant Clemons and Justin Timberlake are killing it at the Inauguration celebration. This is simply amazing!!! — HelloKittyKatGirl (@Mary1Kathy) January 21, 2021

I’m imagining all of us singing and clapping to “Better Days” along with Justin Timberlake in a communal outpouring of grief falling away pic.twitter.com/8EE9WKu1IE — Joshua Dudley if you please (@dudleyjoshua) January 21, 2021

No one should be as talented, at as many different things, as Justin Timberlake. Pick a lane, dude! — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 21, 2021

Just when i think I’m over my childhood crush on Justin Timberlake…he comes on tv, breathes, and I’m like pic.twitter.com/bgIlhgv9sE — ⭐️Schuyler Sista⭐️ (@tttrendy86) January 21, 2021

Earlier in the day, the “Sexy Back” singer took to Twitter to re-post a video of Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama sharing a now iconic fist-bump.

Tom Hanks is hosting the event, which is taking place live from 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, Demi Lovato, Foo Fighters and Jon Bon Jovi are among the other performers taking part in the show, intended to demonstrate the commitment to American healing and unity.