Bruce Springsteen Opens Inauguration Celebration With ‘Land Of Hope And Dreams’

It’s been a jam-packed day for President Joe Biden, who was sworn in on Wednesday as America’s 46th president, which he followed by unleashing a slew of executive orders.

Inauguration day is concluding with a televised concert event, aired on the major U.S. TV networks as well as being livestreamed on various platforms.

The Tom Hanks-hosted special kicked off with an emotional performance from Bruce Springsteen.

RELATED: Here’s How To Watch The ‘Celebrating America’ Inauguration Special Hosted By Tom Hanks

Performing without The E Street Band, The Boss accompanied himself on guitar for a plaintive performance of “Land of Hope and Dreams”, a fitting choice on what has been an exceptionally hopeful day.

“Good evening, America,” he began, performing live in front of the famed Lincoln Memorial.

“I’m proud to be here in cold Washington, D.C. tonight,” he joked, before offering the song “as a small prayer for our country.”

Springsteen’s performance can be enjoyed above.