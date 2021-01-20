Bon Jovi Brings Hope To Inauguration Celebration With The Beatles’ ‘Here Comes The Sun’

Jon Bon Jovi was among the many performers to take to one of the America-wide stages for Wednesday night’s “Celebrating America” in honour of the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The famed rocker and his backing band performed virtually from Miami, and chose a fitting song: a cover of The Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun”.

The iconic George Harrison-penned song set the perfect hopeful tone for the star-studden inauguration concert, which also featured performances from Katy Perry, Bruce Springsteen and John Legend.

RELATED: Bruce Springsteen Opens Inauguration Celebration With ‘Land Of Hope And Dreams’

Prior to his performance, Bon Jovi shared his excitement at being a part of the inauguration celebrations.

“I am very honoured to be part of the Presidential Inauguration tomorrow alongside so many incredible people,” he wrote in a tweet.