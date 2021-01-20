Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Reaction To Being One Of 11 People Followed By Joe Biden’s New @POTUS Twitter Account

Newly inaugurated President Joe Biden is in control of the official @POTUS Twitter account, now that the previous owner of the account has retreated to Mar-a-Lago.

Journalists Gabe Fleisher tweeted a list of all 11 Twitter accounts that Biden had started following on the first day in his new job.

Included in the list are such obvious choices as White House press secretary Jen Psaki and First Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, but there was also one celebrity: Chrissy Teigen.

To say that Teigen was excited to be one of those select few is an understatement.

“OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!” Teigen exclaimed in an all-caps tweet.

OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/BmBfkPZgEj — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

She followed that up with another, admitting, “I should prob never tweet again.”

I should prob never tweet again — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

Teigen later tweeted a photo of herself, her children husband John Legend watching the inauguration fireworks in Washington, D.C., following Legend’s performance at the Lincoln Memorial.