John Legend Brings Hope With Soulful Cover Of ‘Feeling Good’ During Joe Biden’s Inauguration Special

After helping President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on the campaign trail in 2020, John Legend was happy to perform for them during the TV special, “Celebrating America”, which aired on Wednesday, Inauguration Day.

Legend performed seated at a piano at the foot of the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, and belted out a flawless cover of the soulful Nina Simone classic “Feeling Good.”

The notably optimistic song choice seemed to reflect the beaming Legend’s mood following the swearing in of Biden and Harris earlier in the day.

“It’s a new dawn/ It’s a new day/ It’s a new life for me/ and I’m feelin’ good,” Legend sang with a smile, as the iconic memorial gleamed in the background.