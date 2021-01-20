Katy Perry Closes ‘Celebrating America’ Special With Epic Firework Display Following Joe Biden’s Inauguration

Katy Perry is welcoming the Biden administration! The 36-year-old singer was one of many stars to perform on Wednesday’s “Celebrating America” special following the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Perry, dressed in a custom Thom Browne ensemble, belted out her 2010 hit, “Firework.” The singer appeared in front of the Washington Monument to wrap up the special, with Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, appearing to watch the performance and epic firework display.

WATCH: Tom Hanks hosts primetime special ”Celebrating America,” featuring performances from Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake and more on the night of President Biden's inauguration. https://t.co/aeGlVkVBbC — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 21, 2021

The new mom took to Instagram on Tuesday night to tease a little of what fans could expect from her performance — a collection of patriotic mics.

Perry is just one of the stars to lend their voice to Wednesday’s special, broadcast live on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, and PBS and streamed at https://BidenInaugural.org/watch.

The event was hosted by Tom Hanks, who delivered words on hope as the new era in American history kicked off.

Tyler Hubbard and Tim McGraw, Black Pumas, DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic, featuring Ozuna and Luis Fonsi, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jon Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons and Justin Timberlake, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Demi Lovato and Bruce Springsteen round out the lineup of performers for Celebrating America. The special also included appearances by Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Chef José Andrés, Dolores Huerta and Kim Ng.

