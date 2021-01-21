Stephen Colbert Says He ‘Cried A Lot’ During Joe Biden’s Inauguration: ‘It Was Extremely Emotional’

Stephen Colbert celebrated the U.S. getting a “shiny new, old president” during Wednesday’s live special of the “Late Show”.

The host began the show by telling viewers, “You did it. You survived the last four years. And your reward? A shiny new, old president.”

Colbert went on to speak about watching President Joe Biden being sworn into office, saying: “The inauguration was a joyful occasion. Like I do at most happy things, I cried a lot.

“It was extremely emotional, and not entirely in the way that I expected, because I have to tell you, I have zero gloat in me,” he continued.

“There is no end zone dance here. What I feel is enormous relief. Watching the inauguration today, I recognized just how worried I’ve been for my country. But we’ve all been too deep in it for the last four years to truly realize what we were deeply in. It’s like we’ve been on a ship that’s been in a storm for four years, and we just stepped on to dry land.”

Colbert then discussed different moments from the ceremony, poking fun at the guy who had to disinfect the stand after every speaker, as well as commenting on how he wanted to kiss the ground but he couldn’t because of the pandemic.

He finished up by saying, “However we fix this country, it’s not the new administration’s work alone. It is up to all of us, as it always is, in whatever way we can. And President Biden, Vice President Harris: you have our prayers, our best wishes, and our every confidence.”

