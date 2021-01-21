Tim McGraw And Tyler Hubbard Call For An ‘Undivided’ World With Inspiring ‘Celebrating America’ Performance

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard delivered an incredible performance of their track “Undivided” during Wednesday’s “Celebrating America”.

The country crooners joined a selection of stars taking part in the TV special honouring President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris on Inauguration Day.

Hubbard, who revealed he’d tested positive for COVID-19 in November, told viewers, “When I was in quarantine with COVID-19, I got to take a good hard look at myself. Inspired by my faith in God to reunite our country, I wrote this song and I sent it to Tim.”

“The song, a message of unity and faith, stirred my soul,” McGraw added, saying they were “honoured” to sing the track for everyone.

The duo belted out the catchy song on the banks of the Cumberland River with Nashville’s skyline in the background.

Lyrics include, “I think it’s time to come together/ You and I can make a change/ Maybe we can make a difference/ Make the world a better place.”

Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, John Legend, Jon Bon Jovi, and Bruce Springsteen also performed during the special.