Seth Rogen Calls U.S. Senator Ted Cruz A ‘White Supremacist Fascist’ As Twitter War Escalates

Seth Rogen, Ted Cruz. Photo: CP Images
Seth Rogen doesn’t exactly see eye to eye with Ted Cruz.

On Wednesday, the “Knocked Up” star and the U.S. senator from Texas got into a big, vulgar Twitter spat over American politics.

Things kicked off when Cruz’s official senate office account tweeted out a broadside at newly sworn-in president Joe Biden’s order for the country to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement.

Rogen, replying directly to the tweet, told Cruz, “F**k off you fascist.”

Not taking kindly to being called a fascist in such vulgar terms, Cruz responded on his personal account, ironically chiding Rogen, calling him a “rich, angry Hollywood celebrity” and implying the actor is not on the side of workers or union members.

Once again, Rogen replied directly, telling the senator, “Haha get f**ked fascist. Go encourage a white supremacist insurrection again you fucking clown,” referring to Cruz’s efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election, which culminated in the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol, leaving five people dead on Jan. 6.

The Canadian-American actor followed that up by quote tweeting Cruz, calling him a “white supremacist fascist” and referencing his support for Donald Trump after he disparaged Cruz’s wife’s looks during the 2016 presidential primary race.

Rogen also added that he is, in fact, a member of four unions.

Rogen’s self-described “non-threatening buddy” Joseph Gordon-Levitt chimed in to offer a “more charming and civil” explanation about why Cruz is a fascist.

Rogen wasn’t done, noting that the whole thing “is way more fun now that I know he’s for sure seeing my tweets,” and getting into another exchange.

 

