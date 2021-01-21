Watch The Black Pumas Perform ‘Colors’ During Biden-Harris Inauguration Special

Sisters and brothers, see all your favourite colours.

On Wednesday night, the Black Pumas performed during the primetime inauguration special “Celebrating America”, honouring new U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris.

The Texas psychedelic soul band performed their single “Colors” from their hometown of Austin, Texas.

“Congratulations to President Biden and Vice-President Harris on this historic win, we hope you enjoy the music,” said lead singer Eric Burton.

“It’s a good day to be/A good day for me/A good day to see/My favourite colours, colours,” the band sang. “My sisters and my brothers/They see ’em like no other/All my favourite colours.”

The hopeful message of the song was consistent with the optimistic spirit of the “Celebrating America” special, which was hosted by Tom Hanks and also included performances by Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, John Bon Jovi, and many others.