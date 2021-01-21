Christina Ricci Granted Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband, Accuses Him Of Physical And Emotional Abuse

Christina Ricci has accused her estranged husband James Heerdegen of physical and emotional abuse, it’s been reported.

According to People, the actress has filed a request for a domestic violence restraining order six months after she filed for divorce.

A judge was said to have granted Ricci’s request, ordering the cinematographer to stay 100 yards away from Ricci and stating he wouldn’t have any visitation rights with their six-year-old son Freddie or the family’s dog.

Ricci’s attorney Samantha Spector filed the restraining order in court Wednesday.

The filing stated Ricci was subjected to “severe physical and emotional abuse” by Heerdegen, whom she married in 2013 before filing for divorce in June 2020, with “many of these acts of abuse” taking place in front of their son.

People claims the alleged abuse started as soon as Ricci learned of her pregnancy in October 2013, but according to TMZ, he started abusing her in December 2019.

TMZ says Ricci claimed Heerdegen “beat her, spit at her and made pig noises in her face.” They also published images of the alleged abuse, showing Ricci covered in multiple bruises.

Ricci, who met Heerdegen in 2011 on set of the TV series “Pan Am”, claimed Heerdegen attacked her twice in June during lockdown, chasing her around the house, attempting to prevent her from dialling 911.

He was said to have “dragged her by her wrists into their yard and threw her into a fire pit, leaving her cut and bruised.”

Heerdegen allegedly “spit on her and threw coffee and a chair at her” while their son was watching during a second attack.

People added there was an incident during a family vacation to New Zealand during which Ricci stated Heerdegen “said something that made me think” he “could kill me,” adding she “began to feel extremely isolated.”

“He said the only way he could feel sorry for me is if I were dismembered into small pieces,” the “Addams Family” star wrote in the declaration. “That night I hid all the knives in the cabin where we were staying. I feared for my life and the life of our son. I slept in a separate bedroom with Freddie, and I locked the door.”

She also wrote that once the coronavirus lockdown was enforced, Heerdegen “focused solely on punishing and terrorizing me 24 hours a day,” adding, “I was afraid to sleep at night.”

Ricci also stated Heerdegen sent her “hostile text messages containing veiled threats to harm my reputation in the media” earlier this month after finding out she had been spending time with a male friend.

She added he “continues to threaten to abduct” their son.

Ricci has asked a judge to grant a move-out order so that Heerdegen may “not return” to the home she currently lives in and has requested the court order him to attend a 52-week batterer intervention program and show proof of completion to the court.

Heerdegen’s attorney Larry Bakman told TMZ they will file for their own restraining order against Ricci “detailing her abusive conduct fuelled by alcohol and substance abuse. His papers will also include documentation that Ms. Ricci advised law enforcement in December 2019 that there had been no prior incidents of domestic violence between the couple, thereby calling into question her credibility.”

He also said his client “unequivocally denies all allegations of abuse made by Ms. Ricci as having occurred in 2020.”

ET Canada has contacted Ricci’s rep for comment.