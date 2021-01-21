Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Talks Commanding Respect For Herself: ‘I Stood Up For It’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas discusses the moment she stood up for herself and commanded respect regarding her own career in an exclusive interview with ET Canada.

“Respect was something I never sort of asked for. I put my head down and I worked. And I let my work dictate the respect that I would get. And whenever I was denied something because I’m female, or treated a certain way because I was female, I stood up for it. And that was something that my parents raised me as. They raised me opinionated,” she tells ET Canada’s Sangita Patel.

The actress, who stars in the upcoming Netflix film “The White Tiger” tells ET Canada that as women, and especially women of colour, “We have to work four times harder to prove a point. We have to demand respect.

“We have to make sure that it’s given to us. And we have to stand our ground and we have to be tougher. I am an amalgamation of modern India and traditional India.”

Chopra Jonas is certainly deserving of respect for her latest project in which she not only stars, she also serves as executive producer. Based on Aravind Adiga’s acclaimed novel, “The White Tiger” follows a poor Indian driver who must use his wit and cunning to break free from servitude to his rich masters and rise to the top.

For Chopra Jonas, the story reflects the real world and its lack of opportunity for many.

“We need to discuss this large middle-class that exists in the world. And this huge population of people who don’t have opportunities that a lot of people do and how are we going to create those opportunities?! So I’m really proud to be attached to this movie as an E.P. because it creates an uncomfortable conversation. And without conversation, there will never be change,” she says.

“The White Tiger” arrives on Netflix on January 22.