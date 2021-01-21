Dakota Johnson Surprises James Corden As She Reveals She Has Double-Digit Tattoos: ‘You’re In The Fiend Zone’

Dakota Johnson spoke about her many tattoos during an appearance on Wednesday’s “The Late Late Show”.

The actress, who has been promoting her new film “Our Friend”, surprised James Corden when she revealed she has “like 11 or 12” inkings.

As the host said she was a “tattoo fiend,” Johnson insisted that wasn’t the case, with Corden saying: “I think that’s fiend, you are in the fiend zone. I think 11 is fiend. I think any more than eight is a fiend.”

Johnson quipped back, “I disagree. It’s 2021. That is conservative.”

The actress explained how she had some on her arms, as well as “other random ones in other random places.”

“That I regret,” Johnson said, adding she got an inking of the phrase “actions not words” in Latin because it’s something her dad used to say to her when she was younger.

She told Corden, “I’d say, ‘I’m going to do this,’ and I never did it. And then he also said that if I ever got a tattoo he would disown me,” adding when asked about what happened, “Well, I got a tattoo of something that he used to say.”

Johnson went on, “But my mom took me to get my first tattoo. She also took me to get my belly button pierced when I was 14, and she also got her belly button pierced. I don’t know why I am telling you this.”

The “Fifty Shades” star also discussed being a fan of the Spice Girls growing up, as well as her thoughts on Wednesday’s inauguration. See more in the clip above.