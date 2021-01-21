Amanda Gorman Reflects On Reading Poem At Inauguration, Meeting Lady Gaga And Oprah Winfrey

Amanda Gorman has, by age 22, experienced things most people will never: reading a poem at U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris’s inauguration, hugging Lady Gaga, and receiving a ring from Oprah Winfrey.

Gorman appeared on Thursday’s episode of “Good Morning America” and reflected on her role at Inauguration Day.

“When I was told by the presidential inaugural committee, I was overjoyed, grateful, honestly shocked,” Gorman admitted. “I had not been expecting at 22 they would trust me with such an honour.”

"I wasn't sure if I could do it justice. But I'm so glad that I put my best foot forward and did it."

“I was also daunted at the same time, I was honestly scared of writing such a poem,” she continued. “I wasn’t sure if I could do it justice but I am so glad I put my best foot forward and did it.”

The National Youth Poet Laureate also share what it was like to embrace Lady Gaga, the latter of whom was performing the U.S. national anthem.

“It was so incredible meeting Lady Gaga,” she dished. “I am gaga for Gaga literally and we kind of just flew to each other like magnets after the ceremony ended and we were both crying and just hugging.”

“It was such a great moment because what she does with music I aspire to do with poetry,” Gorman told the hosts. “It was a way to have that woman-to-woman camaraderie.”

Gorman also touched on the ring she received from Oprah.

Inaugural Poet @theamandagorman shares that the caged bird ring she wore at the inauguration was a special gift from @Oprah! It is tribute to her idol Maya Angelou, who wrote "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings."

“Oprah wrote to me and we have been in touch for a while now, saying, ‘I bought Maya Angelou’s coat and gloves when she performed the poem at Clinton’s inauguration, I would love to continue the tradition and buy something for you.’ We settled on this ring.”

“[It] has a caged bird inside, that symbolizes my idol Maya Angelou’s. I could feel like I had Maya close and continuing her tradition. Oprah also bought my earrings as well, she was so generous making sure I felt prepared emotionally and fashionably for the moment.”

Gorman also received a special taped video message from Hamilton mind Lin-Manuel Miranda, which floored the poet. When asked if she would run for U.S. president in 2036, Gorman emphatically stated, “Heck, yeah!”