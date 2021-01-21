Kelly Clarkson covers Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head”, and now you won’t be able to get this song out of your head.

Clarkson and the crew over at “The Kelly Clarkson Show” covered Minogue’s 2001 hit for Thursday’s “Kellyoke” segment.

Minogue released “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” on Sept. 8, 2001, a hit off her eighth studio album, Fever. The song topped the charts in 23 countries. It also topped year-end charts in at least four countries.

Clarkson has covered countless songs since “The Kelly Clarkson Show” premiered, including Patty Griffin’s “Up To The Mountain”, the Chicks’ “Sin Wagon”, and Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams”.