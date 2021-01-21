Matthew Lewis Explains Why He Finds It ‘Painful’ To Watch Himself As Neville Longbottom In ‘Harry Potter’ Movies

Matthew Lewis definitely doesn’t mind being referred to as a former “Harry Potter” star, but that doesn’t mean he finds it easy to watch himself in the much-loved franchise.

The 31-year-old, who is now starring in the PBS reboot of “All Creatures Great and Small”, played Neville Longbottom in the movies from 2001 to 2011.

Lewis told the New York Times, “I find it quite difficult when too much of me starts to come through in a character. It’s easier when I can play someone completely different, like a police officer in London or someone who’s wealthy.”

“At times it’s painful how much of me there is in Neville,” Lewis went on. “When I’m watching, I’m like, ‘That’s not Neville; that’s you.'”

He insisted he doesn’t mind still being linked to the movies 10 years on, telling the publication: “If there’s something people remember you by, there are worse things than the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise.

“It opened so many doors for me when I otherwise wouldn’t even have gotten in the room.”

“Harry Potter” director David Yates, who helmed the final four films, added of Lewis and Longbottom: “[Matthew] became more confident, more curious, more present as the films progressed. And more ambitious.”

The filmmaker also spoke about one scene he specifically wrote for Lewis that wasn’t in the books, which saw him blow up the bridge to Hogwarts to slow down Lord Voldemort’s army in the “Deathly Hallows: Part 2”.

“It captured the charms of Neville and Matthew’s everyman quality,” Yates said. “He had a modesty and an honesty that was hard to ignore.”