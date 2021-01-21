Pharrell Hopeful For Unity: ‘We’ve Pretty Much Lived In Two Different Americas’ Since Its Inception

Pharrell Williams is hopeful that Americans can bridge the gap long dividing them.

Williams appeared on Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” via video chat. Pharrell, 47, technically made the appearance on Tuesday, prior to the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris but was informed it would air on Thursday, after the inauguration.

DeGeneres asked the 11-time Grammy winner to reflect on America’s past and share his dreams for its future.

RELATED: Amanda Gorman Reflects On Reading Poem At Inauguration

“I think it’s a very good thing for everybody to be on the same page,” Pharrell said. “There is no excuse for all of us Americans to be on the same page. We’ve pretty much lived in two different Americas since the inception of the concept that is America.

“If you look at the way people voted, you pretty much see the country divided in that way. What gives me hope is because we can’t pretend that these things aren’t real.”

The hitmaker urged people to push through their comfort zones.

RELATED: Stephen Colbert Says He ‘Cried A Lot’ During Joe Biden’s Inauguration

“If we want to move forward, I guess my hope is that people will reach beyond their comfort zones and ask questions and become more curious,” Pharrell shared.

“Versus assume that because something is different or someone is different, that there is no thread, there is no potential synergy between you and that other spirit,” he said. “I’m hopeful we can get to a place where we can all respect each other.”

U.S. President Biden and Vice-President Harris were officially sworn into office Wednesday.