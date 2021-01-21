‘Bridgerton’ Renewed For Season 2 On Netflix, Will Focus On Lord Anthony Bridgerton

Lady Whistledown is here with some good news: Netflix’s hit show ‘Bridgerton” will return for a second season.

The Regency Era dramedy won fans over following its debut last month and it’s been confirmed the Shondaland series created by Chris Van Dusen will indeed be back, with production set for the spring.

Van Dusen broke the news on “Today” during an appearance on Thursday.

Showrunner @chrisvandusen joins us to announce that the Netflix hit #Bridgerton will be returning for a second season! pic.twitter.com/T7R5MOruRR — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) January 21, 2021

The gossip-loving Lady Whistledown reported the news herself in a missive to her readers, writing Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) will “dominate the social season.”

Netflix

Netflix confirmed the news via Twitter:

Prepare for another social season. Bridgerton is returning for season two, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/yqapEULKz4 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) January 21, 2021

BREAKING: @bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen is live on @HodaAndJenna right now and just broke the news that SEASON TWO begins filming in London this spring! He said this next season will focus on eldest brother Anthony Bridgerton!! YESSS!!!! Come through Viscount! — Jummy Olabanji (@JummyNBC) January 21, 2021

“Expect much scandal, indeed!” star Nicola Coughlan tweeted in reaction to the news revealing she’s already been in costume fittings for season 2.

I *may* have already been in costume fittings for Season Two and can guarantee you are absolutely not ready — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) January 21, 2021

According to Netflix, “Bridgerton” was streamed in 63 million households in its first four weeks of release so its quick renewal should come as no surprise. Van Dusen previously said he “would love” to see the show run for 8 seasons with each one focusing on a different Bridgerton sibling.

The ensemble series, which stars Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, and Ruby Barker, has quickly become a fan-favourite, with Regé-Jean Page, who plays the Duke of Hastings, now atop the casting rumour list as the next James Bond.

ET Canada caught up with the cast ahead of the series debut. Watch below.