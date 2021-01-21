‘Bridgerton’ Renewed For Season 2 On Netflix, Will Focus On Lord Anthony Bridgerton

By Rachel West.

Lady Whistledown is here with some good news: Netflix’s hit show ‘Bridgerton” will return for a second season.

The Regency Era dramedy won fans over following its debut last month and it’s been confirmed the Shondaland series created by Chris Van Dusen will indeed be back, with production set for the spring.

Van Dusen broke the news on “Today” during an appearance on Thursday.

The gossip-loving Lady Whistledown reported the news herself in a missive to her readers, writing Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) will “dominate the social season.”

Netflix
Netflix

Netflix confirmed the news via Twitter:

“Expect much scandal, indeed!” star Nicola Coughlan tweeted in reaction to the news revealing she’s already been in costume fittings for season 2.

According to Netflix, “Bridgerton” was streamed in 63 million households in its first four weeks of release so its quick renewal should come as no surprise. Van Dusen previously said he “would love” to see the show run for 8 seasons with each one focusing on a different Bridgerton sibling.

The ensemble series, which stars Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, and Ruby Barker, has quickly become a fan-favourite, with Regé-Jean Page, who plays the Duke of Hastings, now atop the casting rumour list as the next James Bond.

ET Canada caught up with the cast ahead of the series debut. Watch below.

 

