Dolly Parton Mourns The Loss Of Brother Randy Parton: ‘We Will Always Love Him And He Will Always Be In Our Hearts’

Dolly Parton is mourning the loss of her brother Randy Parton.

Two days after celebrating her milestone 75th birthday, the country superstar took to social media on Thursday to announce her brother lost his battle with cancer at the age of 67.

“The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time,” she writes. “We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms.”

She concludes the heartbreaking post: “We will always love him and he will always be in our hearts.”

Dolly and her younger brother often collaborated, most recently on her latest album A Holly Dolly Christmas on the original “You Are My Christmas”.

Parton adds in her touching tribute: “Randy was a great singer, writer, and entertainer. He sang, played guitar and bass in my band for many years…his duet with me on “Old Flames Can’t Hold A Candle To You” will always be a highlight in my own career.”

Randy was the eighth of 12 children born to Avie Lee Caroline and Robert Lee Parton Sr.

He is survived by his wife Deb, his daughter Heidi, son Sabyn, and grandsons Huston and Trent.