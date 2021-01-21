Clare Crawley ‘Crushed’ Over Dale Moss Breakup: ‘This Is Not What I Expected Or Hoped For’

Clare Crawley has broken her silence on her split from Dale Moss.

On Thursday, the 39-year-old addressed the breakup from her now ex-fiancé for the first time and implied that the statement Moss released earlier this week wasn’t shared with her in advance.

“I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” her post began.

“Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This is not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this,” Crawley expressed.

The former “Bachelorette” continued, “2020 was one hell of a year, with COVID, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a new public relationship, all while slowly losing my mother. It hasn’t been ideal circumstances, but that is life right. I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel.

“Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart. I may not have all the answers, but I do know this — I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love,” she said.

The former couple met on season 16 of “The Bachelorette” before getting engaged only two weeks into filming.

Breakup rumours started swirling earlier this week after sources told E! News that “Clare and Dale have been fighting a lot recently” and that they were “taking time apart.”