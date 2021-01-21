Kate Beckinsale Shares The Perfect Response To Troll Who Said She And Her Cat Should ‘Drive Off A Cliff And Die’

Kate Beckinsale is an expert at dealing with trolls.

On Wednesday the actress shared a screenshot of a private message she received on Instagram from a very user.

Responding to the threatening message, Beckinsale explained, “I’m only posting this because the typo of ‘puss’ has oddly pleased me as it sort of negates the I hope your cat dies in a car accident theme.”

On her Instagram Story, the actress also shared a hilarious post from another user featuring a screenshot from “Thelma and Louise” with Beckinsale and her cat’s face Photoshopped over those of Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis.

“I know the troll didn’t pitch it well but this is the remake we didn’t know we needed!” the user wrote.

Beckinsale has frequently shared photos and videos of her cats on Instagram