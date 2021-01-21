Lil Wayne Releases New Single ‘Ain’t Got Time’ In Celebration Of Presidential Pardon

Lil Wayne is celebrating his recent presidential pardon in a big way.

On Thursday, just two days after he was pardoned by outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump, the rapper released a new single, “Ain’t Got Time”.

Though Wayne doesn’t reference Trump in the track, he does rap about his arrest on federal weapons charges aboard a private plane in December 2019.

“The feds, they hot on us, 100 on the thermometer / They raided my private plane, got one that’s more privater,” he raps, later adding, “FBI arrest me, why?”

In December 2020, Wayne pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. He had been awaiting sentencing, with up to 10 years of prison time, before Trump’s pardon.

Wayne had been a vocal supporter of Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

“A pardon for [Lil Wayne] is consistent with the views of many jurists — including Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett — that prosecuting a non-violent citizen for merely possessing a firearm violates the Second Amendment to the U. S. Constitution,” an attorney for Wayne told Rolling Stone, adding that the firearm cited in his arrest was a “collector’s piece, given to him as a Father’s Day gift.”