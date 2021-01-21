Gabrielle Union Says Dwyane Wade Is Not A Fan Of Her ‘L.A.’s Finest’ Sex Scenes: ‘He’ll Ask Before Each Episode’

Gabrielle Union has to warn her husband Dwyane Wade about her sex scenes in “L.A’s Finest”.

Union dished Wade’s impression of the Netflix comedy action crime series in a recent interview with the “Renaissance Man” podcast.

RELATED: Gabrielle Union’s Romantic Birthday Video To Dwyane Wade Melts Hearts

“He’ll ask before each episode: ‘Are you naked in this one?’ Sometimes I forget because we shot this stuff a year ago. And we’ll sit there with the whole family, popcorn, and he’s like…” Union said.

Union also admitted her on-camera scenes can cause problems at school for her children: “The older boys were like, ‘I am getting murdered at school,’ like with the sex scenes and all that.”

RELATED: Gabrielle Union Surprises Dwyane Wade With A Classic Car

Union and Wade have one child together: Kaavia James Union Wade, 2. Wade also has three sons from previous relationships: Zaire Blessing Dwyane Wade, 18, Zaya Wade, 13, and Xavier Zechariah Wade, 7.