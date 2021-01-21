Matthew McConaughey Reveals The Odd Things He Noticed When He Scouted Strip Clubs With Channing Tatum For ‘Magic Mike’ Role

Matthew McConaughy goes to great lengths to get into character for his movies.

The actor spoke about scouting strip clubs with Channing Tatum ahead of “Magic Mike” during a new interview with “In Depth with Graham Bensinger”.

When asked about preparing for a role, McConaughey said: “Before we go into imagination of who this character is, let’s really know the text.”

He told Bensinger, “I never quit trying to go deeper in trying to find a character.”

As the host asked him about hitting strip clubs with Tatum, McConaughey said of what he noticed, “1) I see how corny this world is; 2) Channing and I get noticed, these men coming up and talking to us are like lawyers and bankers and accountants, and they’re very formal.

“You look at them going… some of them are even kind of nerdy. Thirty minutes later they’re on stage, they’re the dancers!”

He also said that he’d mentally take notes of what his character Dallas would be looking out for as the owner of such a joint.

McConaughey explained how it starts with the cars that the ladies pull up in, saying he’d tell the lead dancers to zero in on the ones with the expensive vehicles because that’s clearly where the money’s at.

McConaughey also spoke about rejecting a $14.5 million rom-com offer, whether he’d choose Leonardo DiCaprio or Channing Tatum, and how a really bad audition actually led him to his breakthrough role as Jake Brigance in 1996’s “A Time to Kill”.

See more in the clips below.