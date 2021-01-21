George Clooney Talks Being Drunk On ‘One Fine Day’ Set, Reunites With Michelle Pfeiffer For Movie’s 25th Anniversary

George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer reunite to chat about “One Fine Day”, the movies they would redo if they could, and more for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” interview.

The pair starred together in the 1996 rom-com “One Fine Day”, of which Pfeiffer was also an executive producer, with Clooney speaking about the time he once showed up to work still drunk.

He shares, “The thing about the film was, with very few exceptions, we were doing two different movies. I was in one world and working, and you were in another world and working.

“I was in New York, I was staying at the Morgans Hotel, and my friend Rande Gerber, who is my partner now in the tequila company — I had the day off. So I had a few drinks. We stayed up and had a few vodkas or something. Then I came home at 1 in the morning, and I’m like, ‘Oh s**t.’”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Clooney continues, “I was pretty hammered. I woke up at 5 in the morning. I was like, ‘I feel OK.’ Then I looked in the mirror, and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m still drunk.’ I got to the set, and we walked to the trailer and I sat down and you looked at me. You go, ‘What?’ And I was like, ‘I didn’t know we were going to work today.’ And you go, ‘You’re still drunk.’ It’s a scene we did in a oner where you and I are talking back and forth to each other. I kept trying to spray whatever mouth spray I could because I smelled like a… distillery.”

RELATED: George Clooney Says Backlash Over 1997 ‘Batman & Robin’ Role Changed His Approach To Acting

Pfeiffer admits she probably hasn’t seen Clooney since the premiere of the 25-year-old flick, with the actor joking: “I think that was a plan of yours, actually. That’s called the restraining order. I met you in 1982 when I was dating your sister, Dedee. You were living in Santa Monica, and she was living above the garage. I remember because it was so exciting watching your career take off. All of a sudden it was ‘Scarface’, and ‘Ladyhawke’. I just remember thinking, I met someone whose career had just exploded.”

The duo also talk about the public reception of the movie, with Clooney saying: “It’s funny, because now people look at that film and they like it — they were really tough on us at the time,” as Pfeiffer adds: “Really tough. In fact, I looked, and I think we got a 50 rating on Rotten Tomatoes.”

Clooney says, “And it bombed too. It opened to $4 million,” as Pfeiffer asks: “Didn’t we get beaten by ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’?”

RELATED: George Clooney Calls Donald Trump ‘A Charismatic Carnival Barker’

Pfeiffer insists the movie wasn’t supposed to come out as soon as it did, but bosses “got a little cocky,” adding: “Then they thought, Ooh, this is so good. Let’s release it sooner. There was no time to do any real press, and then of course we got blamed.”

Credit: Variety

Pfeiffer chats about how her “Avengers” costume stacks up against her “Catwoman” costume: “It’s different. It wasn’t quite as bad as wearing the catsuit, but it was pretty uncomfortable. You have to really fight for comfort when they’re building suits. Because they’re just not thinking that way.”

The pair also talk about whether they’d like to “redo” any of their long list of films.

Clooney admits, “I think, with the exception of one or two times, probably every one of them. Time is a really interesting thing: You start to be able to look at things and go, ‘Oh.’ You can see where you’re pushing. You can see where you’re trying too hard. Couple I’d keep. I think I did my job in ‘O Brother’ and in ‘Out of Sight’, but there’s a lot of stuff I’d change in almost every other performance.”

Pfeiffer says, “There are a couple. I would like a redo on Madame Olenska for ‘The Age of Innocence’. Sometimes I just feel like I missed it. My whole approach was wrong. That character that I played is fine, but not maybe the right choice.”