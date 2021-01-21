Tiffany Haddish Shows Off The Incredible Results Of Her 30-Day Body Transformation

Tiffany Haddish has been working hard to get in shape and she’s pleased with the results so far.

The actress took to Instagram to share a before and after snap of her weight loss journey, posting in the caption: “Before my 30 day transformation and after. Now #SHEREADY to build muscle and maybe shave my armpits.”

Haddish’s photo comes after she spoke about her fitness during an Instagram Live on Nov. 27.

Telling fans she’d lost 40 pounds so far, the “Girls Trip” star said: “Definitely I got on the scale, and I definitely gained some weight since the last time I weighed myself. I’ve been telling myself it’s water,” according to E! News.

Haddish spoke further about her exercise routine in an interview with People, saying she works out “anywhere from 15 minutes to sometimes two hours” and that she tries to dance “every day for like five to 10 minutes.”

She also said she’d been “eating way more vegetables” and had decided to become vegan.

“I figured if I’m going to do a transformation, I’m going to challenge myself all the way around,” she said. “But let me tell you something: I miss the meat. I want some brisket!”