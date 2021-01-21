‘Euphoria’ Star Hunter Schafer Opens Up About ‘Not Doing Super Well Mentally’ During Quarantine

Like so many, the pandemic has taken a serious mental toll on Hunter Schafer.

On Wednesday, the “Euphoria” star appeared on “The Tonight Show” and opened up to Jimmy Fallon about the mental health struggles she was facing while spending some time in North Carolina during quarantine.

“I have to be honest, I was not doing super well mentally at that time, you know, as quarantine has put a lot of us in that place,” she said. “I had taken it upon myself to research mental hospitals in North Carolina. I was like, ‘It might be a good decision to do that with where I was at.'”

Searching for hospitals on Google, she discovered that “all of them had terrible reviews.”

“And then [‘Euphoria’ creator Sam Levinson] called me later that day and I was like, ‘Sam, I’ve been researching mental hospitals for, like, two hours. Like, why do they all have terrible reviews? Like, I can’t find any that are good,'” Schafer said. “And he was like, ‘Well, Hunter no one likes being at mental hospitals. No one is going to leave a good review for a mental hospital.'”

The conversation eventually led the two to come up with ideas for the new special Jules-centric episode of “Euphoria”.

“I wrote the episode instead of going to that kind of institution,” she said, adding that it was “really nice” to “energy into something.”

She added, though, “I think mental hospitals are great if you need to go to them, not to side with the reviews.”

Also on the show, Schafer talked about being transgender, telling Fallon, “At least for me, being trans is spiritual. You know, it’s not religious. It’s not, like, for some congregation. It’s for me. It’s mine. It belongs to me, and I don’t ever want to stand still. Like, I want to be alive. I mean, that’s what this has always been about is, like, staying alive.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

You can also call the Nunavut Kamatsiaqtut Helpline toll-free at 1-867-979-3333.