Billie Eilish, Rosalía Release Cinematic ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’ Music Video

Billie Eilish and Rosalía team up for the intoxicating “Lo Vas A Olvidar” music video and single release.

The two young women dropped the trance-like visuals for the song on Thursday. “Lo Vas A Olvidar” has been in the works for two years, a much slower roll out than Eilish’s typical release format.

“This is the longest lead up on Earth,” Eilish chuckled when speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “We wrote most of the song in January of 2019. It’s been a long, long, long time. I’m so excited. I love it. I actually think it’s so beautiful and it’s so not something I’ve done. ROSALÍA opened a little channel in me that I hadn’t tried out before.”

“A lot of it is in Spanish, which I think is so important,” she noted. “I remember when we were writing the song, I remember her saying something about, ‘It should be in English.’ I was like, ‘No, no. It should be in Spanish. It’s so beautiful.’ I’ve always loved music that isn’t in English. Tons of music from languages that I don’t even speak.”

Eilish, 19, expressed how her personal playlists are filled with songs in foreign languages like French, Russian and Spanish.

Lowe noted how the absence of familiar languages and music videos allows for the consumer to draw their own emotional conclusions based on the singer’s performance. Eilish agreed and expressed her desire to achieve that with “Lo Vas A Olvidar”.