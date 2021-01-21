Toby Keith Praises Fan’s TikTok Cover Of ‘You Shouldn’t Kiss Me Like This’

Toby Keith is giving his seal of approval on one fan’s cover of “You Shouldn’t Kiss Me Like This”.
Singer Darbi Shaun shared a video on TikTok covering Keith’s 1999 ballad and she made quite the impression on the 59-year-old country star.
@darbishaun
a classic!! #tobykeith #countrymusic
Using TikTok’s duet feature, Keith re-shared Shaun’s acoustic video adding his own reaction, which now has over 300,000 views.
@tobykeithofficial
#duet with @darbishaun Sing it. #CountryMusic #YouShouldntKissMeLikeThis #TobyKeith
While the singer is relatively new to the platform, he’s stayed quite active, recently recording another duet of a fan’s video to his hit “Who’s Your Daddy”.
@tobykeithofficial
#duet with @jpetreyy2 Who’s Your Daddy?! #TobyKeith #CountryMusic #WhosYourDaddy #country