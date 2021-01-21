Toby Keith Praises Fan’s TikTok Cover Of ‘You Shouldn’t Kiss Me Like This’

By Katie Colley.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for ACM)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for ACM)

Toby Keith is giving his seal of approval on one fan’s cover of “You Shouldn’t Kiss Me Like This”.

Singer Darbi Shaun shared a video on TikTok covering Keith’s 1999 ballad and she made quite the impression on the 59-year-old country star.

@darbishaun

a classic!! #tobykeith #countrymusic

♬ original sound – Darbi Shaun

Using TikTok’s duet feature, Keith re-shared Shaun’s acoustic video adding his own reaction, which now has over 300,000 views.

@tobykeithofficial

#duet with @darbishaun Sing it. #CountryMusic #YouShouldntKissMeLikeThis #TobyKeith

♬ original sound – Darbi Shaun

While the singer is relatively new to the platform, he’s stayed quite active, recently recording another duet of a fan’s video to his hit “Who’s Your Daddy”.

@tobykeithofficial

#duet with @jpetreyy2 Who’s Your Daddy?! #TobyKeith #CountryMusic #WhosYourDaddy #country

♬ Who is your daddy – halenapike

