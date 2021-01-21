Second ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Series In The Works Based On George R. R. Martin’s ‘Tales Of Dunk And Egg’

There may be even more “Game of Thrones” on the way.

On Thursday, Variety reported that HBO is in early development on a second prequel to the hit fantasy series.

The new one-hour drama would be based on the “Tales of Dunk and Egg” series of novellas by George R. R. Martin.

Comprised of three books, 1998’s The Hedge Knight, 2003’s The Sworn Sword and 2010’s The Mystery Knight, the series follows the adventures of “Dunk”, Ser Duncan the Tall, and “Egg”, a young Eagon Targaryen, and is set 90 years prior to the events of “Game of Thrones”.

All three books were published together in a single volume in 2015, titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

HBO and the author declined to comment on the report, and according to Variety, there are no writers or talent attached the project as of yet, though it is reportedly considered a high priority for the network.

“Game of Thrones”, which ended its successful run in 2019, is set to debut its first prequel series, “House of the Dragon”, in 2022, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war, also known as the Dance of Dragons.