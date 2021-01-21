Eric Church Announces Release Of Three New Albums In April: ‘It Is The Very Best We’ve Ever Made’

The Chief is finally giving The Church Choir some highly anticipated news.

In a newsletter and video to his fan club on Thursday, Eric Church announced the release of three brand new albums in April titled Heart & Soul.

“I have three albums coming out in April. They came out of my 28 days in the mountains of North Carolina, where the songs were recorded and written. The collection is entitled Heart & Soul,” says the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year winner.

As part of his longtime commitment to putting his fan club first, the singer announced the middle album’s title and was made for — and only available to — The Church Choir.

The 24-song collection features a long list of Church’s longtime co-writers, including Luke Laird (“Drink in My Hand”), Luke Dick (“Round Here Buzz”) and Casey Beathard (“Like a Wrecking Ball”), among many others.

“Every day, we would write a song in the morning and we would record the song that night,” shares Church of the unique album creation process. “So, Doing it that way allowed for the songwriters to get involved in the studio process and the musicians to be involved in the creative process. You felt a little bit like you were secretly doing something that was special, and you knew it… you started going, ‘hmm, wait ’til the world finds out about this.’”

Church also reveals his thought process on creating a triple album: “I kept saying ‘God, this is going to be really hard. There’s a lot here. Is this a double album? And if it’s a double album, how do we leave out these five or six songs?’ I am the hardest critic on making sure every song deserves to be on the record, and I beat this thing to death going ‘this can’t be that good.’ But, it was just a special, special time and a special, special project that I think will be among our best.”

Concluding his video, the singer shares a positive message in a time of darkness: “It’s been a long 10 months. With the power of music and love for each other, we will get through this, we will gather again soon. I cannot wait to play this music for you live. It is the very best we’ve ever made.”

The triple album announcement comes just days after Church was announced to perform the National Anthem with Jazmine Sullivan at Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

See the album track listings below.

Heart:

1. Heart On Fire (Eric Church)

2. Heart Of The Night (Eric Church, Jeremy Spillman, Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tyndell, Travis Hill)

3. Russian Roulette (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell)

4. People Break (Eric Church, Luke Laird)

5. Stick That In Your Country Song (Davis Naish, Jeffrey Steele)

6. Never Break Heart (Eric Church, Luke Dick)

7. Crazyland (Eric Church, Luke Laird, Michael Heeney)

8. Bunch Of Nothing (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde)

9. Love Shine Down (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeffrey Steele)

&:

1. Through My Ray-Bans (Eric Church, Luke Laird, Barry Dean)

2. Doing Life With Me (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeffrey Steele)

3. Do Side (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)

4. Kiss Her Goodbye (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)

5. Mad Man (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)

6. Lone Wolf (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tyndell)

Soul:

1. Rock & Roll Found Me (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Driver Williams)

2. Look Good And You Know It (Eric Church, Jonathan Singleton, Travis Meadows)

3. Bright Side Girl (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde, Scotty Emerick, Clint Daniels)

4. Break It Kind Of Guy (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Luke Dick)

5. Hell Of A View (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell)

6. Where I Wanna Be (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeremy Spillman, Ryan Tyndell)

7. Jenny (Eric Church)

8. Bad Mother Trucker (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Luke Dick, Jeremy Spillman)

9. Lynyrd Skynyrd Jones (Casey Beathard)

The albums will be released over a week in April, with Heart arriving April 16, & on April 20th and Soul on April 23.

Pre orders for The Church Choir begin on January 28 and the general public will begin on January 29.