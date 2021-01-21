Gabourey Sidibe Details Battle With Bulimia: It Was A ‘Self-Defense Mechanism’

WARNING: This article contains a discussion about eating disorders that may be distressing to some readers.

Gabourey Sidibe is getting real about her past battle with bulimia.

The actress, 37, joined her “Empire” co-star Taraji P. Henson on her Facebook Watch show “Peace Of Mind With Taraji”, and opened up overcoming her eating disorder and depression, revealing her bulimia as a “self-defence mechanism.”

“I was so embarrassed, and I hated crying so much, I hated it,” Sidibe said in a clip for Monday’s upcoming episode.

But in college, she developed bulimia where she would stop eating for days at a time, and what she would eat she would then throw up.

“And on top of that, people were like, ‘You’re looking good.’ So I’m like, why would I stop? Like, this is dope, in a way,” she said.

Adding, “That’s what bulimia was for me. It wasn’t about losing weight, it wasn’t about controlling my appetite. It truly was about how it stopped me from crying.”

Sidibe’s full episode on “Peace Of Mind” airs Monday on Facebook Watch.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

You can also call the Nunavut Kamatsiaqtut Helpline toll-free at 1-867-979-3333.