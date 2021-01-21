Megan Thee Stallion Slams Tory Lanez Amid False Reports That Criminal Charges Were Dropped

Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out against Tory Lanez. After false reports surfaced on Thursday that the charges against Tory had been dropped, Megan took to Twitter to blast the rapper, who she claims shot her in the foot, an allegation he denies.

“AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED! STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF INTERNET,” Megan, who was granted a protective order against Tory, wrote in the first of a series of tweets. “Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke? That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up.”

In a second tweet, Megan called “fake news” on reports that Tory’s charges — which include a felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, a felony count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and for personal use of a firearm — were dropped. Tory has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has previously said that “the truth will come out.”

“Y’all can’t tell when s**t fake news? Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me?” she wrote, before revealing why the court date had been delayed.